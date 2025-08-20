RU RU ES ES FR FR
Galatasaray nears Akanji transfer, but the player himself is unaware

Unclear transfer sagas.
Miguel Solomons Dailysports's expert
Galatasaray is exploring ways to bolster its defense and has moved closer to signing Manchester City’s player, but the situation has proven to be far from straightforward.

Details: According to Fabrizio Romano, the Turkish giants were on the verge of landing Manuel Akanji. The clubs had reached an agreement, with Galatasaray set to pay 15 million euros. However, it turned out the player himself was completely in the dark about the deal.

Galatasaray never submitted any proposal to Akanji. He has no intention of agreeing to such a move. While the clubs have struck a deal, nothing has been settled with the player himself.

We also reported that the press occasionally links Real Madrid with current Ballon d’Or holder Rodri. However, Los Blancos are approaching the Spaniard’s candidacy with caution, highlighting three major ‘red flags’.

Reminder: Manchester City head coach Pep Guardiola surprised everyone this summer by changing his look—appearing clean-shaven but with a mustache. However, this unexpected detail soon disappeared without a trace. What was the reason?

