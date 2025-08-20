Guardiola reveals why he decided to get rid of the surprising Ted Lasso-style mustache

Manchester City head coach Josep Guardiola stunned everyone earlier this summer with a dramatic new look—showing up clean-shaven except for a bold mustache. But the unexpected facial hair soon vanished without a trace. So, what was behind this sudden change?

Guardiola admitted that it was his daughter Maria who prompted him to shave off the mustache, as she was not impressed by his new style.

“It's gone. My daughter said it was horrible so I had to get it off,” the Spaniard revealed in an interview with Men in Blazers.

During the conversation, Guardiola also shared his impressions of the Oasis concert he attended earlier this summer. Incidentally, his children and ex-wife Cristina Serra were also at the event.

The City boss described that night as amazing and called Oasis the best band of the last 50 years after the Beatles.

As a reminder, Guardiola has been at the helm of the Citizens for 10 years, during which he has claimed 18 trophies, including 6 Premier League titles, 2 FA Cups, 4 League Cups, 2 Community Shields, a UEFA Super Cup, a Club World Cup, and the 2022/23 Champions League.