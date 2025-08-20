RU RU ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports News Lifestyle Guardiola reveals why he decided to get rid of the surprising Ted Lasso-style mustache

Guardiola reveals why he decided to get rid of the surprising Ted Lasso-style mustache

His daughter wasn't a fan
Lifestyle Today, 09:21
Ileana Sanchez Dailysports's expert
Josep Guardiola coaches Manchester City Photo: https://www.instagram.com/pepteam / Author unknown

Manchester City head coach Josep Guardiola stunned everyone earlier this summer with a dramatic new look—showing up clean-shaven except for a bold mustache. But the unexpected facial hair soon vanished without a trace. So, what was behind this sudden change?

Guardiola admitted that it was his daughter Maria who prompted him to shave off the mustache, as she was not impressed by his new style.

“It's gone. My daughter said it was horrible so I had to get it off,” the Spaniard revealed in an interview with Men in Blazers.

During the conversation, Guardiola also shared his impressions of the Oasis concert he attended earlier this summer. Incidentally, his children and ex-wife Cristina Serra were also at the event.

The City boss described that night as amazing and called Oasis the best band of the last 50 years after the Beatles.

As a reminder, Guardiola has been at the helm of the Citizens for 10 years, during which he has claimed 18 trophies, including 6 Premier League titles, 2 FA Cups, 4 League Cups, 2 Community Shields, a UEFA Super Cup, a Club World Cup, and the 2022/23 Champions League.

Related teams and leagues
Manchester City Manchester City Schedule Manchester City News Manchester City Transfers
Related Team News
Football news Today, 09:25 Real Madrid revisits Rodri interest, but major concerns persist
Lukman won't join Inter. Five Premier League clubs have reached out to him Football news Yesterday, 14:30 Lookman won't join Inter. Five Premier League clubs have reached out to him
Here we go! Claudio Echeverri joins Bayer Football news Yesterday, 08:47 Here we go! Claudio Echeverri joins Bayer
Wrexham Reynolds to sign Manchester City player! Club transfer record set to tumble Football news Yesterday, 05:21 Wrexham Reynolds to sign Manchester City player! Club transfer record set to tumble
Manuel Akanji in the Manchester City line-up Football news Yesterday, 04:30 Galatasaray aims to get the most out of Manchester City: official bid submitted for Manuel Akanji
Raheem Sterling in the Arsenal line-up Football news Yesterday, 03:00 Chelsea considering option to loan out Sterling
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores