The boss arrives: England manager Thomas Tuchel visits Manchester City training base

World Cup 2026 qualifiers are approaching
Football news Today, 08:24
Ileana Sanchez Dailysports's expert
John Stones and Thomas Tuchel at Manchester City's club base Photo: https://www.instagram.com/mancity / Author unknown

England national team head coach Thomas Tuchel paid a visit to Manchester City's training camp. The official Instagram account of the Citizens shared photos of the German's arrival.

The images show Tuchel embracing Pep Guardiola and chatting with John Stones. The photos are captioned: “@england boss Thomas Tuchel joined us at training today 🤝🏴.”

Let’s recall, the German specialist took charge of the England squad in October 2024. Under his leadership, the Three Lions have already kicked off their World Cup 2026 qualifying campaign, winning all three matches in their group so far.

It’s worth noting that England’s next qualifiers are scheduled for September. On September 6, they’ll host Andorra at home, before travelling to Serbia for an away clash on September 9.

At the moment, England confidently tops their qualifying group with 9 points from 3 matches played. Albania trails by 4 points, having played one game more.

