Former England star Paul Gascoigne hospitalized after being found unconscious

Former England international Paul Gascoigne was rushed to the intensive care unit after being found semi-conscious at home, according to The Sun.

Reports indicate that Gascoigne was discovered unconscious in a bedroom at a friend's house in Poole, Dorset. Initially, Paul was admitted to intensive care, but later transferred to the emergency department, where he is now said to be in a “stable condition.”

Paul Gascoigne is 'rushed to the intensive care unit after he was found collapsed at home' 🚨 pic.twitter.com/MtuW89I1Yt — Mail Sport (@MailSport) July 21, 2025

It is understood that the ex-footballer's life is not in danger, and he is expected to remain in hospital for a few more days as he makes a full recovery.

“Gazza would like to thank everyone for the support he's received so far from so many old friends who wish him well and want to see him back to his best,” said Steve Foster, the friend who discovered Gascoigne unconscious.

Paul Gascoigne 'rushed to intensive care' after being found collapsed at homehttps://t.co/chuxGToOzW pic.twitter.com/ONR5pWFKGG — Mirror Football (@MirrorFootball) July 20, 2025

It is worth recalling that Paul Gascoigne has struggled for years with alcohol addiction and mental health issues, although his condition had reportedly improved in recent times.