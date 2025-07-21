Former England star Paul Gascoigne hospitalized after being found unconscious
Former England international Paul Gascoigne was rushed to the intensive care unit after being found semi-conscious at home, according to The Sun.
Reports indicate that Gascoigne was discovered unconscious in a bedroom at a friend's house in Poole, Dorset. Initially, Paul was admitted to intensive care, but later transferred to the emergency department, where he is now said to be in a “stable condition.”
It is understood that the ex-footballer's life is not in danger, and he is expected to remain in hospital for a few more days as he makes a full recovery.
“Gazza would like to thank everyone for the support he's received so far from so many old friends who wish him well and want to see him back to his best,” said Steve Foster, the friend who discovered Gascoigne unconscious.
It is worth recalling that Paul Gascoigne has struggled for years with alcohol addiction and mental health issues, although his condition had reportedly improved in recent times.