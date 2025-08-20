Real Madrid revisits Rodri interest, but major concerns persist

From time to time, reports surface in the media about Real Madrid's interest in the current Ballon d'Or holder, Rodri. However, within the Los Blancos camp, there is a cautious approach towards the Spaniard's candidacy, as three major red flags have been identified.

Details: Mundo Deportivo points out three factors preventing Real from aggressively pursuing Rodri's signing. The first is his physical condition. September 22 will mark a year since his injury in the match against Arsenal. Since then, the Spaniard has missed almost the entire season, played only a handful of matches, and then suffered another setback.

The second concern is age. Rodri is already 29, and in Madrid, there is a longstanding tradition of caution when offering long-term contracts to players over 30. The third is the price tag. The deal is valued at around one hundred million euros.

It is believed that only a miracle would prompt Real to take the gamble right now. A more likely scenario is that Rodri does not extend his contract with Manchester City, regains his form, and moves to Madrid as a free agent in two years.

