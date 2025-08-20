RU RU ES ES FR FR
Real Madrid revisits Rodri interest, but major concerns persist

Football news Today, 09:25
From time to time, reports surface in the media about Real Madrid's interest in the current Ballon d'Or holder, Rodri. However, within the Los Blancos camp, there is a cautious approach towards the Spaniard's candidacy, as three major red flags have been identified.

Details: Mundo Deportivo points out three factors preventing Real from aggressively pursuing Rodri's signing. The first is his physical condition. September 22 will mark a year since his injury in the match against Arsenal. Since then, the Spaniard has missed almost the entire season, played only a handful of matches, and then suffered another setback.

The second concern is age. Rodri is already 29, and in Madrid, there is a longstanding tradition of caution when offering long-term contracts to players over 30. The third is the price tag. The deal is valued at around one hundred million euros.

It is believed that only a miracle would prompt Real to take the gamble right now. A more likely scenario is that Rodri does not extend his contract with Manchester City, regains his form, and moves to Madrid as a free agent in two years.

