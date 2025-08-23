RU RU ES ES FR FR
Ilkay Gündogan and Manuel Akanji left out of Man City squad for Tottenham clash! What's the reason?

The match against Spurs will go ahead without them
Football news Today, 07:35
Álvaro Hernández Dailysports's expert
Ilkay Gundogan talks to Pep Guardiola Mike Hewitt/Getty Images

Ilkay Gündogan and Manuel Akanji have been omitted from Manchester City's squad for the Premier League showdown against Tottenham. Fabrizio Romano has the inside scoop on why this happened.

Details: According to the renowned Italian insider, Manchester City midfielder Ilkay Gündogan and defender Manuel Akanji are absent from the matchday squad due to potential transfers in the coming days.

Worth noting: Manchester City vs Tottenham prediction and betting tips 23 Аugust 2025

Earlier reports indicated that Galatasaray is preparing an offer for the Swiss defender, while Gündogan is exploring options to continue his career in Europe's top leagues, though no specific clubs have been named yet. Let us remind you, the Turkish midfielder returned to Manchester City last summer, but now Guardiola does not count on him.

Read also: Manchester City vs Tottenham: when and where to watch the Premier League 2025/26 matchday 2 clash online

