Ilkay Gündogan and Manuel Akanji left out of Man City squad for Tottenham clash! What's the reason?

Ilkay Gündogan and Manuel Akanji have been omitted from Manchester City's squad for the Premier League showdown against Tottenham. Fabrizio Romano has the inside scoop on why this happened.

Details: According to the renowned Italian insider, Manchester City midfielder Ilkay Gündogan and defender Manuel Akanji are absent from the matchday squad due to potential transfers in the coming days.

Earlier reports indicated that Galatasaray is preparing an offer for the Swiss defender, while Gündogan is exploring options to continue his career in Europe's top leagues, though no specific clubs have been named yet. Let us remind you, the Turkish midfielder returned to Manchester City last summer, but now Guardiola does not count on him.



