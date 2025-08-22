RU RU ES ES FR FR
Galatasaray offers Akanji a three-year contract

Galatasaray aims to bolster their defense.
Football news Today, 13:04
The Turkish powerhouse continues its search for defensive reinforcements, and Manuel Akanji has emerged as a prime target.

Details: According to Nicolo Schira, Galatasaray has offered the Manchester City defender a three-year contract with a lucrative salary. The club is hoping this enticing offer will lure the player to Istanbul.

Galatasaray has already reached an agreement with Manchester City regarding the transfer fee. Should Akanji accept the proposal, the Citizens will receive €18 million. Now, the final decision rests with the player himself.

We also reported that the press occasionally links Real Madrid with current Ballon d’Or holder Rodri. However, Los Blancos are approaching the Spaniard’s candidacy with caution, highlighting three major ‘red flags’.

Reminder: Manchester City head coach Pep Guardiola surprised everyone this summer by changing his look—appearing clean-shaven but with a mustache. However, this unexpected detail soon disappeared without a trace. What was the reason?

