Galatasaray offers Akanji a three-year contract

The Turkish powerhouse continues its search for defensive reinforcements, and Manuel Akanji has emerged as a prime target.

Details: According to Nicolo Schira, Galatasaray has offered the Manchester City defender a three-year contract with a lucrative salary. The club is hoping this enticing offer will lure the player to Istanbul.

Galatasaray has already reached an agreement with Manchester City regarding the transfer fee. Should Akanji accept the proposal, the Citizens will receive €18 million. Now, the final decision rests with the player himself.

