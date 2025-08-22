Manchester City vs Tottenham: when and where to watch the Premier League 2025/26 matchday 2 clash online

In one of the headline fixtures of the second round of the English Premier League, Manchester City will host Tottenham at home. Our editorial team has prepared all the details on where and when you can catch this highly anticipated encounter.

Manchester City vs Tottenham: what you need to know about the match

Manchester City kicked off the new Premier League season in dominant fashion, thrashing Wolverhampton. The Citizens gave Wolves no chance, sealing a commanding 4-0 victory. Before the league campaign, City played a friendly, beating Palermo 3-0. Over the summer, Manchester City also competed in the Club World Cup, where they reached the round of 16 but were eliminated in extra time with a 3-4 loss.

Tottenham also made a strong statement in their opening Premier League fixture, cruising past Burnley. The Spurs netted three goals without reply to keep a clean sheet. Prior to that, they faced PSG in the UEFA Super Cup. Tottenham led 2-0 but let their advantage slip in just a few minutes, eventually losing in overtime.

Manchester City vs Tottenham: match date and venue

Manchester City will host Tottenham at the Etihad in this second-round Premier League clash. The game is scheduled for Saturday, 23 August, kicking off at 13:30 Central European Time.

Kickoff times in different countries around the world:

Los Angeles 04:30

New York 07:30

Panama 07:30

Toronto 07:30

Port of Spain 08:30

London 12:30

Yaoundé 16:30

Abuja 16:30

Cape Town 14:30

New Delhi 17:00

Sydney 21:30

Kiribati 23:30

Manchester City vs Tottenham: where to watch the match online

Broadcasters vary by country. We have prepared a list of channels where you can watch the match in your country.

Australia - Optus Sport

Cameroon - SuperSport

Canada - fuboTV Canada

Kenya - SuperSport

Nigeria - SuperSport

South Africa - SuperSport

Uganda - SuperSport

United Kingdom - Sky Sports, TNT Sports

United States - NBC Sports

Other countries: