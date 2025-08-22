Is everyone ready? Pep Guardiola names the players set to face Tottenham

Manchester City are gearing up for their second Premier League fixture against Tottenham, and Pep Guardiola has already revealed which players are fit and ready to take the pitch.

Details: Speaking at the pre-match press conference, Pep Guardiola confirmed that Savinho is still sidelined due to illness and will miss the clash with Tottenham. But there’s good news for City fans: Phil Foden and Rodri are back in contention and available for selection.

Earlier, Manchester City announced on their social media channels that Portuguese international centre-back Rúben Dias, 28, has signed a contract extension with the club.

Reminder: City striker Erling Haaland continues to share snapshots from the team’s training sessions. The Norwegian has posted fresh images on his Instagram.