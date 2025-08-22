Continuing to gain momentum. Haaland shares new training photos from Man City

Manchester City striker Erling Haaland keeps his fans updated with fresh snapshots from the team’s training sessions. The Norwegian forward posted a new set of photos on his Instagram page.

Haaland uploaded several action shots from a training scrimmage at City’s club base, as well as a group photo with his teammates after the session.

It’s worth noting that the Premier League season is already underway, and Manchester City kicked things off with an emphatic 4-0 away win over Wolverhampton. Haaland opened his account for the new campaign in style, bagging a brace against the Wolves.

Tomorrow, on August 23, City are set for their first home match of the season, facing Europa League holders Tottenham.

By the way, Manchester City currently sit atop the Premier League table thanks to their superior goal difference.