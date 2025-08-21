RU RU ES ES FR FR
Official: Bayer sign Echeverri on loan from Manchester City

Football news Today, 10:06
Liam Garcia Dailysports's expert
During the summer transfer window, Bayer lost quite a few players, but the "Pharmacists" are gradually making up for those departures—even if it means bringing in loanees.

Details: The Leverkusen club has announced the loan signing of midfielder Claudio Echeverri, who is under contract with Manchester City. The "Citizens" have agreed to send their player on loan for the 2025-2026 season, but no further specifics about the deal have been disclosed.

Quote: “Echeverri is a technically gifted, energetic player who brings real dynamism between the lines in the center of the pitch and creates real danger there,” said Bayer’s sporting director Simon Rolfes in his assessment.

Reminder: Echeverri joined Manchester City this winter from River Plate, made 3 appearances for the "Citizens" in all competitions, scoring 1 goal but without registering an assist.

