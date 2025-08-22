Prediction on game Win Manchester City Odds: 1.5 1xBet Promo Code 1x_1912910 Promo code copied 5.00 Bet now

Manchester City will face Tottenham in the second round of the Premier League. The match is scheduled for Saturday, August 23, with kickoff at 13:30 Central European Time. I have a betting tip for this showdown.

Manchester City vs Tottenham: Match preview

Manchester City kicked off the new Premier League season in dominant fashion, thrashing Wolverhampton 4-0. Two debutants, Reijnders and Cherki, found the net, while Haaland bagged a brace. Before the season began, City played just one friendly, beating Palermo 3-0. Over the summer, City also competed in the Club World Cup: after collecting a maximum nine points in the group stage, they advanced to the playoffs but fell 3-4 in extra time to Al Hilal in the round of 16.

Tottenham changed head coaches during the off-season, despite winning the UEFA Europa League title. Thomas Frank has taken the helm. Spurs didn't participate in the Club World Cup, but played six friendlies: two wins, three draws, and one loss. They nearly clinched the UEFA Super Cup, but lost on penalties 2-3. Still, Tottenham started the new season brightly, crushing Burnley 3-0 in the opening round, with Richarlison netting a brace.

Match facts and head-to-head

Manchester City have lost just one of their last five matches.

Tottenham have lost two of their last three games and drawn the other.

Manchester City have scored at least once in their last eight matches.

City have conceded at least one goal in four consecutive games.

In their previous meeting, Manchester City edged Tottenham 1-0.

Probable lineups

Manchester City: Trafford; Nunez, Stones, Dias, Ait-Nouri; Bernardo, Gonzalez; Bobb, Reijnders, Marmoush; Haaland.

Tottenham: Vicario; Danso, Romero, Van de Ven; Porro, Bentancur, Palhinha, Spence; Sarr, Kudus; Richarlison.

Prediction

Both teams have made confident starts. Manchester City have home advantage, and a clash with Tottenham is never easy, but I believe Guardiola's side can come out on top. My pick: City to win at odds of 1.5.