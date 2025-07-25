"I was blatantly deceived!" - Maurizio Sarri on his return to Lazio

Sarri believes he was deceived.

Details: Last night, the renowned Italian portal Tuttomercato published an extensive interview with 66-year-old Lazio head coach Maurizio Sarri, in which he spoke about how his reunion with the “Eagles” unfolded.

According to Sarri, the Lazio president concealed a crucial detail during negotiations: the club would be unable to sign new players in the summer transfer window. Sarri also admitted he considered leaving the team immediately after his return:

"I felt the president had deceived me. I had already made the decision to come back, so leaving because of these difficulties seemed unfair to the club and its supporters. I was furious for an hour, then put it all aside. I made my choice. I read somewhere that I returned to Lazio because I had no alternatives, but in reality I was in talks with four Italian clubs, as well as teams from Saudi Arabia and South America. It was a productive summer in terms of negotiations, but I chose Lazio because of my connection with the club. Would I have accepted the offer if I had known about the transfer ban? Life is about decisions. You never know where a different choice would have led. In that sense, I try not to look back or regret what I haven't done. At that moment, I had a choice: stay or not. And I felt it was right to stay, to overcome these challenges together," Sarri said.

Maurizio Sarri left Lazio in March 2024 due to family issues and took a break. But in June this year, he returned to the helm of the “Eagles”.

