Sarri hospitalized. What happened?

Just yesterday, Atalanta's head coach Ivan Jurić was hospitalized, and now today, his Lazio counterpart Maurizio Sarri has also had to seek medical attention.

Details: The Italian specialist was admitted to a Rome hospital this morning after complaining of feeling unwell. At the clinic, Sarri underwent a medical examination, which apparently revealed nothing serious. Lazio quickly issued a statement regarding their coach’s condition to reassure the fans.

Quote: "Coach Sarri is returning to Formello and, as planned, will conduct training at 18:00. This morning, he underwent an extensive medical check-up," reads the Roman club’s statement.

Reminder: Last night was also eventful for Lazio fans, as they took to the streets of Rome to protest against the club’s current president, Claudio Lotito.