Major scandal at Lazio! Fans take to the streets

Dark clouds are gathering over the club president.

Details: Yesterday, around 10,000 Lazio supporters flooded the streets in protest against the current club president, Claudio Lotito.

The reason? Lazio is currently under a transfer ban until January 2026 due to the lack of evidence of financial stability required to operate in the transfer market.

At present, Lazio's budget is in dire need of fresh funds, but Lotito has no plans to inject additional capital, putting the club's future at serious risk. Fans are deeply worried about the fate of their beloved team and are seeking a dialogue with Claudio to save the club from looming trouble.

"We have voiced our concern about the situation at Lazio and are waiting for the board to make its position clear, if the club's economic situation and financial plans are not clarified," Football Italia quotes the fans as saying.

