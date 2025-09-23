"I don't want to hear that." Wirtz fires back at Klopp's advice
So far, Florian Wirtz has struggled to justify his transfer to Liverpool, especially considering the hefty price tag. Legends of the Merseyside club have been offering advice to the midfielder, but he seems to have his own way of listening.
Details: Former Liverpool head coach Jürgen Klopp said that Wirtz needs time to adapt. However, the German insists that he doesn't need any extra time.
Quote: "I don't want to keep hearing: 'give him time, give him time.' Instead, I just try to play better every time than I did before. Sometimes there are periods when things don't go the way you want; in my career, that hasn't happened often.
It's no secret that I would have liked to have more goals by now, but I'm patient, and as I said, I know exactly what kind of football I can play. Sooner or later, I'm sure everything will get back on track," Wirtz stated.