"I don't want to hear that." Wirtz fires back at Klopp's advice

Doesn't need time to adapt.

So far, Florian Wirtz has struggled to justify his transfer to Liverpool, especially considering the hefty price tag. Legends of the Merseyside club have been offering advice to the midfielder, but he seems to have his own way of listening.

Details: Former Liverpool head coach Jürgen Klopp said that Wirtz needs time to adapt. However, the German insists that he doesn't need any extra time.