RU RU ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports News Football news "I don't want to hear that." Wirtz fires back at Klopp's advice

"I don't want to hear that." Wirtz fires back at Klopp's advice

Doesn't need time to adapt.
Football news Today, 13:50
Liam Garcia Dailysports's expert
Florian Wirtz Getty Images

So far, Florian Wirtz has struggled to justify his transfer to Liverpool, especially considering the hefty price tag. Legends of the Merseyside club have been offering advice to the midfielder, but he seems to have his own way of listening.

Details: Former Liverpool head coach Jürgen Klopp said that Wirtz needs time to adapt. However, the German insists that he doesn't need any extra time.

Quote: "I don't want to keep hearing: 'give him time, give him time.' Instead, I just try to play better every time than I did before. Sometimes there are periods when things don't go the way you want; in my career, that hasn't happened often.

It's no secret that I would have liked to have more goals by now, but I'm patient, and as I said, I know exactly what kind of football I can play. Sooner or later, I'm sure everything will get back on track," Wirtz stated.

Related teams and leagues
Liverpool Liverpool Schedule Liverpool News Liverpool Transfers
Related Team News
120 million for Liverpool's leader: Real could sign Mac Allister Transfer news Today, 12:52 120 million for Liverpool's leader: Real could sign Mac Allister
Problems are inevitable. UEFA launches disciplinary proceedings against Simeone and Liverpool Football news Today, 12:35 Problems are inevitable. UEFA launches disciplinary proceedings against Simeone and Liverpool
Arne Slot. Football news Today, 09:23 "It reflects our mentality." Slot responds to added time complaints in Everton match
Diogo Jota and Rute Cardoso at their wedding Lifestyle Today, 06:52 A tribute to the memory. The widow of the late Diogo Jota attended the Ballon d'Or ceremony
Jack Grealish. Football news Yesterday, 13:36 Rooney backs Grealish's criticism of referee after Liverpool match
Jude Bellingham ranks 23rd in the Ballon d'Or standings Football news Yesterday, 12:30 Jude Bellingham ranks 23rd in the Ballon d'Or standings
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores