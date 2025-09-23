"It reflects our mentality." Slot responds to added time complaints in Everton match
The Liverpool vs Everton clash sparked a wave of officiating complaints from the Toffees. Jack Grealish voiced his frustration over the referee not allowing quick free kicks, while David Moyes was dissatisfied with the amount of stoppage time added. Liverpool's head coach Arne Slot addressed the latter criticism.
Details: The Liverpool manager insisted that three minutes was the perfect amount of stoppage time and denied any time-wasting from his side.
Quote: "There was a lot said about the added time in the Everton match, but honestly, I would have liked us to play another three or four seconds, because at that moment we had a five-on-two situation. I think that really sums up our mentality: we always want to score goals.
Three minutes was absolutely correct, by the way, because there were only three substitution stoppages. There was no time-wasting, because that's not our style... and no treatment for injuries, just the one goal," Slot stated.