"It reflects our mentality." Slot responds to added time complaints in Everton match

There were plenty of complaints.

The Liverpool vs Everton clash sparked a wave of officiating complaints from the Toffees. Jack Grealish voiced his frustration over the referee not allowing quick free kicks, while David Moyes was dissatisfied with the amount of stoppage time added. Liverpool's head coach Arne Slot addressed the latter criticism.

Details: The Liverpool manager insisted that three minutes was the perfect amount of stoppage time and denied any time-wasting from his side.