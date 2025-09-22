Rooney backs Grealish's criticism of referee after Liverpool match

Surprised by the referee's decisions.

Despite Liverpool's 2-1 victory in the Merseyside derby, the game left plenty of questions regarding the officiating—a sentiment echoed by many experts.

Details: After the match, Everton winger Jack Grealish expressed his surprise at the referee's decisions to halt the game for quick free-kick restarts.

Quote: “The second half was a bit disappointing because they tried to slow the game down. I’ve never seen a player get booked for taking a quick free-kick in my life. I don’t know where that rule came from. Even the added time—what was it, three minutes and then one minute? I haven’t seen anything like that in the last two or three years.”

See also: Ryan Gravenberch becomes the youngest Liverpool player to score and assist in the Merseyside derby

Grealish’s surprise was shared by former Toffees striker Wayne Rooney.