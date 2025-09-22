Rooney backs Grealish's criticism of referee after Liverpool match
Despite Liverpool's 2-1 victory in the Merseyside derby, the game left plenty of questions regarding the officiating—a sentiment echoed by many experts.
Details: After the match, Everton winger Jack Grealish expressed his surprise at the referee's decisions to halt the game for quick free-kick restarts.
Quote: “The second half was a bit disappointing because they tried to slow the game down. I’ve never seen a player get booked for taking a quick free-kick in my life. I don’t know where that rule came from. Even the added time—what was it, three minutes and then one minute? I haven’t seen anything like that in the last two or three years.”
Grealish’s surprise was shared by former Toffees striker Wayne Rooney.
Quote: “I saw Jack criticising the referee, and I agree with him. The referee stopped Everton’s quick free-kicks two or three times—maybe he wanted a breather. But in that situation, I understand why Jack was frustrated. The team is trying to get back into the game, and the referee completely kills their momentum,” Rooney said live on BBC Sport.