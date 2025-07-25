Here we go! Wesley is joining Roma

The Brazilian defender will bolster the Wolves' right flank.

Details: According to renowned insider Fabrizio Romano, Flamengo and AS Roma have reached an agreement for the transfer of 21-year-old Brazilian Wesley.

Romano reports that the deal is worth €25 million, with an additional €5 million set aside as potential bonuses. The contract is expected to run for five years.

Once Flamengo officially signs Emerson Royal, who is set to replace Wesley, the latter will immediately head to Rome for his medical examination.

Last season, Wesley played 26 matches for Flamengo, scoring once and providing three assists. His market value is estimated at €20 million, and his current contract with Flamengo runs until 2028.

🚨💛❤️ Wesley to AS Roma, here we go! New right back for Gasperini as Roma and Flamengo are exchanging documents.



As soon as Emerson Royal formally signs in at Flamengo, director Boto will let Wesley travel. ✈️



€25m initial fee plus €5m add-ons, confirmed since last week. 🇧🇷 pic.twitter.com/E7WeOnv80M — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 25, 2025

