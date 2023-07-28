He supported Mbappe: PSG want to get rid of their captain

PSG management may consider selling club captain Marquinhos.

According to the Western edition of SPORTS ZONE, the bosses of the French club did not like the fact that the Brazilian defender expressed support for striker Kylian Mbappe.

In a recent speech, Marquinhos said he wanted the team leader to continue playing for PSG.

The source notes that the club's management got angry because of the words of their captain. They have already decided not to keep the player if they get an acceptable offer for the defender.

Recall that Marquinhos has been playing for PSG since 2013, and his agreement is calculated until 2028.

Last season, he played 44 matches in various competitions, in which he scored 2 goals and an assist.

According to the portal Transfermarkt, its value is € 65 million.

As for Mbappe, he refused to renew the contract with the club and now the bosses of the Parisians are actively looking for a new team for him. Real Madrid remains the most likely place for Mbappe to continue his career.