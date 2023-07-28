RU RU
Main News He supported Mbappe: PSG want to get rid of their captain

He supported Mbappe: PSG want to get rid of their captain

Football news Today, 04:00
He supported Mbappe: PSG want to get rid of their captain Photo: PSG twitter

PSG management may consider selling club captain Marquinhos.

According to the Western edition of SPORTS ZONE, the bosses of the French club did not like the fact that the Brazilian defender expressed support for striker Kylian Mbappe.

In a recent speech, Marquinhos said he wanted the team leader to continue playing for PSG.

The source notes that the club's management got angry because of the words of their captain. They have already decided not to keep the player if they get an acceptable offer for the defender.

Recall that Marquinhos has been playing for PSG since 2013, and his agreement is calculated until 2028.

Last season, he played 44 matches in various competitions, in which he scored 2 goals and an assist.

According to the portal Transfermarkt, its value is € 65 million.

As for Mbappe, he refused to renew the contract with the club and now the bosses of the Parisians are actively looking for a new team for him. Real Madrid remains the most likely place for Mbappe to continue his career.

Ponomarenko Yurij Ponomarenko Yurij Dailysports's expert
Related teams and leagues
Paris Saint-Germain Ligue 1 France
Popular news
Karim Benzema scores the winning goal on his debut for Al Ittihad Football news Yesterday, 17:07 Karim Benzema scores the winning goal on his debut for Al Ittihad
AC Milan announce signing of Nigeria striker Football news Yesterday, 12:10 AC Milan announce signing of Nigeria striker
Kylian Mbappe responded to a giant proposal from Saudi Arabia Football news 26 july 2023, 16:20 Kylian Mbappe responded to a giant proposal from Saudi Arabia
Kylian Mbappe may agree to move to a club from Saudi Arabia Football news 25 july 2023, 17:15 Kylian Mbappe may agree to move to a club from Saudi Arabia
"Dynamo", "Dnepr-1" and "Vorskla" recognized rivals in European competition Football news 24 july 2023, 13:45 "Dynamo", "Dnepr-1" and "Vorskla" recognized rivals in European competition
Kylian Mbappe is ready to take a radical step to move to Real Madrid Football news 23 july 2023, 09:55 Kylian Mbappe is ready to take a radical step to move to Real Madrid
More news
Best bookmakers
1xBet On site Linebet On site Parimatch On site
All rating
Latest News
Football news Today, 06:00 The famous football player called the true reason for Ronaldo's move to Saudi Arabia Football news Today, 05:00 Messi presented gifts to all Inter Miami players Football news Today, 04:00 He supported Mbappe: PSG want to get rid of their captain Football news Today, 03:00 Bayern take decisive step towards Kane transfer Football news Yesterday, 17:10 Barcelona want to buy the Spanish talented defender Football news Yesterday, 17:07 Karim Benzema scores the winning goal on his debut for Al Ittihad Football news Yesterday, 16:55 Bayern goalkeeper close to joining Inter Football news Yesterday, 16:45 Chelsea offer more than €90m for Brighton midfielder Football news Yesterday, 16:35 Betis announce signing of Barcelona academy graduate Football news Yesterday, 16:24 Inter failed to beat the team of Cristiano Ronaldo
Sport Predictions
Football Today Ilves vs VPS predictions and betting tips on July 28, 2023 Football Today Viborg vs Lyngby predictions and betting tips on July 28, 2023 Football Today Hamburger vs Schalke predictions and betting tips on July 28, 2023 Football Today Royal Union vs Anderlecht predictions and betting tips on July 28, 2023 Football 29 july 2023 Vejle vs Copenhagen predictions and betting tips on July 29, 2023 Football 29 july 2023 Eupen vs Westerlo predictions and betting tips on July 29, 2023 Football 29 july 2023 Charleroi vs Leuven predictions and betting tips on July 29, 2023 Football 29 july 2023 Molenbeek vs Genk: predictions and betting tips on July 29, 2023