He can't be stopped! Mbappé becomes the first footballer in 2025 to score 40 goals

The Frenchman continues his scoring exploits

In the opening round of the Champions League, Real clinched a 2-1 home victory over Marseille. The star of the night was the "Los Blancos" striker Kylian Mbappé, who netted a brace.

Details: Against Marseille, Kylian Mbappé scored his 39th and 40th goals of the season. With this feat, the Frenchman became the first player to reach the 40-goal milestone this year.

The closest chasers of the Real Madrid forward are Harry Kane and Serhou Guirassy.

Top scorers of 2025 across all competitions

40 – Kylian Mbappé (Real)

34 – Harry Kane (Bayern)

32 – Serhou Guirassy (Borussia Dortmund)

30 – Ousmane Dembélé (PSG)

30 – Victor Osimhen (Galatasaray)

30 – Erling Haaland (Manchester City)

30 – Viktor Gyökeres (Arsenal)

30 – Lionel Messi (Inter Miami)

29 – Vangelis Pavlidis (Benfica)

29 – Denis Bouanga (Los Angeles)

