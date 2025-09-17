He can't be stopped! Mbappé becomes the first footballer in 2025 to score 40 goals
In the opening round of the Champions League, Real clinched a 2-1 home victory over Marseille. The star of the night was the "Los Blancos" striker Kylian Mbappé, who netted a brace.
Details: Against Marseille, Kylian Mbappé scored his 39th and 40th goals of the season. With this feat, the Frenchman became the first player to reach the 40-goal milestone this year.
The closest chasers of the Real Madrid forward are Harry Kane and Serhou Guirassy.
Top scorers of 2025 across all competitions
40 – Kylian Mbappé (Real)
34 – Harry Kane (Bayern)
32 – Serhou Guirassy (Borussia Dortmund)
30 – Ousmane Dembélé (PSG)
30 – Victor Osimhen (Galatasaray)
30 – Erling Haaland (Manchester City)
30 – Viktor Gyökeres (Arsenal)
30 – Lionel Messi (Inter Miami)
29 – Vangelis Pavlidis (Benfica)
29 – Denis Bouanga (Los Angeles)
