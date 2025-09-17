RU RU ES ES FR FR
The injury turned out to be serious. Trent at risk of missing the game against Liverpool

And what a showdown it was shaping up to be.
Football news Today, 07:20
Liam Garcia Dailysports's expert
Trent Alexander-Arnold. Getty Images

Just minutes into the match against Marseille, Real defender Trent Alexander-Arnold suffered an injury. Although Los Blancos head coach Xabi Alonso was cautious with his initial assessment, the outcome turned out to be rather grim.

Details: According to The Athletic, the Englishman sustained a hamstring injury that could sideline him for 6-8 weeks. This means Trent will miss not only the October England national team window, but also key clashes against Juventus on October 22 and Liverpool at Anfield on November 4.

Real's Champions League campaign is further complicated by the absence of Dani Carvajal—he'll serve a suspension in both of those matches after being sent off in the game against Marseille.

Reminder: Trent left the pitch in the match against Marseille as early as the fifth minute, collapsing to the turf. He was replaced by Carvajal, who played just over an hour before being sent off with a red card in the 72nd minute.

