Striker for Munich's "Bayern" and the English national team, Harry Kane, has matched the club record of the German club, as reported by Bayern & Germany on Twitter.

The player scored three goals in the first two matches of the German championship. Previously, only two players achieved such an accomplishment. In 1967, Gustav Jung achieved this, and in 1997, Adolfo Valencia managed the same.

Recall that the 30-year-old Kane transferred to "Bayern" from "Tottenham Hotspur." The German club paid €100 million for the forward. This amount could increase by another €10 million due to bonuses. The Englishman signed a contract with the new club that will be valid until the summer of 2027.

Kane is a product of "Tottenham" and has been playing for the main team since 2011. He has played a total of 435 matches for the English club in all competitions, scored 280 goals, and provided 64 assists. However, the player has not won any trophies with the club to date. Kane's main achievement at "Tottenham" is reaching the final of the UEFA Champions League in the 2018/2019 season.

Kane has been playing for the English national team since 2015. He has played a total of 84 matches for the English national team, scored 58 goals, and provided 18 assists. He reached the final of the UEFA European Championship 2020 with the English national team.