RU RU NG NG
Main News Harry Kane equals Bayern's club record

Harry Kane equals Bayern's club record

Football news Today, 06:23
Harry Kane equals Bayern's club record Photo: Harry Kane's Instagram/Author Unknown

Striker for Munich's "Bayern" and the English national team, Harry Kane, has matched the club record of the German club, as reported by Bayern & Germany on Twitter.

The player scored three goals in the first two matches of the German championship. Previously, only two players achieved such an accomplishment. In 1967, Gustav Jung achieved this, and in 1997, Adolfo Valencia managed the same.

Recall that the 30-year-old Kane transferred to "Bayern" from "Tottenham Hotspur." The German club paid €100 million for the forward. This amount could increase by another €10 million due to bonuses. The Englishman signed a contract with the new club that will be valid until the summer of 2027.

Kane is a product of "Tottenham" and has been playing for the main team since 2011. He has played a total of 435 matches for the English club in all competitions, scored 280 goals, and provided 64 assists. However, the player has not won any trophies with the club to date. Kane's main achievement at "Tottenham" is reaching the final of the UEFA Champions League in the 2018/2019 season.

Kane has been playing for the English national team since 2015. He has played a total of 84 matches for the English national team, scored 58 goals, and provided 18 assists. He reached the final of the UEFA European Championship 2020 with the English national team.

Robert Sykes Robert Sykes Dailysports's expert
Related teams and leagues
Bayern Munich Bundesliga Germany
Popular news
Roberto Mancini finds new job after leaving Italy Football news Today, 05:00 Roberto Mancini finds new job after leaving Italy
Liverpool make super comeback against Newcastle Football news Yesterday, 15:29 Liverpool make super comeback against Newcastle
Barcelona win fantastic victory over Villarreal Football news Yesterday, 15:23 Barcelona win fantastic victory over Villarreal
Manchester City snatched victory in the away match of the Premier League in the 88th minute Football news Yesterday, 11:05 Manchester City snatched victory in the away match of the Premier League in the 88th minute
Messi scored the first goal in MLS. Inter Miami won again Football news Yesterday, 05:58 VIDEO. Messi scored the first goal in MLS. Inter Miami won again
Manchester United made a super comeback in the Premier League match Football news 26 aug 2023, 12:14 Manchester United made a super comeback in the Premier League match
More news
Best bookmakers
1xBet On site MelBet On site BetWinner On site
All rating
Latest News
Football news Today, 07:00 Chelsea could buy Dutch defender Football news Today, 06:29 Brighton find replacement for Caicedo in Ligue 1 Football news Today, 06:23 Harry Kane equals Bayern's club record Football news Today, 06:00 Lazio reach deal for French midfielder Football news Today, 05:30 Real Sociedad announce signing of experienced Arsenal defender Football news Today, 05:00 Roberto Mancini finds new job after leaving Italy Football news Today, 04:00 Napoli close to renewing Kvaradona contract Football news Today, 03:00 Sheffield United bought English talent for 21 million euros Football news Today, 02:00 Porto close to signing Ajax defender and Mexico Football news Today, 01:00 Manchester United may buy Spain defender
Sport Predictions
Football Today Salernitana vs Udinese prediction and betting tips on August 28, 2023 Football Today Prediction for Vejle vs Brondby 28 August 2023 Football Today Getafe vs Alaves prediction and betting tips on August 28, 2023 Football Today Cagliari vs Inter prediction and betting tips on August 28, 2023 Football Today Prediction for Rio Ave vs Porto 28 August 2023 Football Today Rayo Vallecano vs Atletico prediction and betting tips on August 28, 2023 Football 29 aug 2023 Pisa vs Parma prediction and betting tips on August 29, 2023 Football 29 aug 2023 Young Boys vs Maccabi Haifa prediction and betting tips on August 29, 2023 Football 29 aug 2023 Panathinaikos vs Braga prediction and betting tips on August 29, 2023 Football 29 aug 2023 Galatasaray vs Molde prediction and betting tips on August 29, 2023