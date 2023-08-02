Harry Kane could move to Bayern for a small fee

RU RU
Football news Today, 14:15
Striker Harry Kane of London's "Tottenham Hotspur" is reportedly considering a radical move to join Munich's "Bayern Munich," according to SportBible.

According to the source, the footballer may personally buy out his contract, which is valid until the summer of 2024. In this case, the English club will receive 24 million euros. Kane is said to be considering this option as Tottenham's management refuses to sell him to Bayern. The German club has offered 99 million euros for the player, but the English club wants to receive at least 116 million euros.

29-year-old Kane is a product of "Tottenham Hotspur" and has been playing for the first team since 2011. He has played a total of 435 matches for the English club in all competitions, scoring 280 goals and providing 64 assists. However, the footballer has not won any trophies with the club. Kane's main achievement at Tottenham was reaching the final of the UEFA Champions League in the 2018/2019 season.

Kane has been playing for the England national team since 2015. He has played a total of 84 matches for the English national team, scoring 58 goals and providing 18 assists.

