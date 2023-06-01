"Hamburg" suffered a crushing defeat in the match for a place in the Bundesliga

In the first playoff match for a place in the Bundesliga, "Stuttgart" convincingly defeated "Hamburg" with a score of 3-0 on their home ground.

The home team secured victory with goals from Konstantinos Mavropanos, Josip Wagnoman, and Sasa Kalajdzic.

The second leg match between "Hamburg" and "Stuttgart" will take place on June 5th.

"Stuttgart" - "Hannover" - 3:0 (1:0)

Goals: Mavropanos, 1 - 1:0, Wagnoman, 51 - 2:0, Kalajdzic, 54 - 3:0

"Stuttgart": Müller, Mavropanos, Anton (Zagadou, 90+2), Ito, Sosa, Endo, Karazor (Nartey, 84), Wagnoman, Förster (Thomas, 68), Millot (Egloff, 84), Kalajdzic (Pfaffer, 68).

"Hannover": Fernandez, Mühlheim, Schonlau, David, Heyer, Meffert, Kaiser (Suhonen, 60), Kittel, Jatta, Glatzel, Dovedan (Konigsdorffer, 66).

