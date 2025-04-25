Guardiola finds link between modest goal celebrations and team's lack of passion
It's no secret that the current season at Manchester City is a crisis. This is clearly reflected in the players themselves, as emphasized by the team's head coach Pep Guardiola.
Details: The Spaniard highlighted that a clear example of the lack of passion among the players is the fact that they haven't been celebrating goals very vividly. Ahead of the FA Cup semi-final, he illustrated this with the example of their next opponent, Nottingham Forest.
Quote: "We must do everything possible to create a different atmosphere related to the team, to its spirit. Celebrating when we score a goal."
Bernardo Silva scored a goal in the early minutes of the match against Forest, and the way we celebrated it... This season, we haven't celebrated when scoring the first goal in October, November, December, January like in previous seasons.
We didn't celebrate that way - our body language didn't allow us to celebrate that way. This silly detail speaks volumes about the passion we always had, but this season it wasn't there," said Guardiola.