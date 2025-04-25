Guardiola finds link between modest goal celebrations and team's lack of passion

It's no secret that the current season at Manchester City is a crisis. This is clearly reflected in the players themselves, as emphasized by the team's head coach Pep Guardiola.

Details: The Spaniard highlighted that a clear example of the lack of passion among the players is the fact that they haven't been celebrating goals very vividly. Ahead of the FA Cup semi-final, he illustrated this with the example of their next opponent, Nottingham Forest.