Is there a chance to save the marriage? Guardiola spent Easter in Barcelona with his wife

Manchester City head coach Pep Guardiola is trying to save his marriage with Cristina Serra, with whom he has lived for over 30 years. According to the Catalan newspaper El Nacional, he spent the Easter weekend with her.

It is reported that Guardiola traveled to Barcelona for Easter and stayed at the family home with his wife. The newspaper also claims that not all is lost in Guardiola and Serra's marriage, as they are willing to give each other another chance.

Guardiola and his wife, Cristina Serra at Ibiza #Pep pic.twitter.com/4KFOf8SNp1 — The Pep (@GuardiolaTweets) June 26, 2016

It should be noted that the reason for the couple's separation last December was Guardiola's contract extension with Manchester City until 2027. For Cristina Serra, this decision was the last straw, as she has been living in Barcelona for a long time and rarely sees her husband due to his work.

Pep Guardiola and his wife, Cristina Serra, at #Wimbledon today 🎾 pic.twitter.com/pmFzASRpfL — ManCityzens (@ManCityzenscom) July 6, 2024

It is now claimed that Guardiola has promised not to let such long periods of separation happen again and has committed to visiting Barcelona once a week.

It is also worth noting that both Pep and Cristina continue to wear their wedding rings, indicating their desire for reconciliation.

Let us recall that Guardiola and Serra met in 1994 and married in 2014. They have three children together.