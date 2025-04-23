Emotional explosion: Pep Guardiola's wild reaction to the winning goal against Aston Villa

With an incredible explosion of emotions, Manchester City's head coach Pep Guardiola reacted to Mateusz Nunes' winning goal against Aston Villa in yesterday's Premier League match. The video of Pep's sideline antics was posted by City's official Instagram account.

In the video, Guardiola is seen in complete ecstasy, running and jumping in the technical area of the Etihad Stadium. This wild outburst of emotions is entirely understandable, as City secured a crucial victory in the race for a Champions League spot next season. For Pep, amid an overall disappointing season, such positive emotions are desperately needed.

Let's recall that Manchester City, in an emotional match, defeated Aston Villa, who are also vying for a Champions League ticket. The decisive winning goal was scored in added time, which only heightened the drama.

This victory allowed City to rise to 3rd place in the league table, but their closest competitors Nottingham Forest and Newcastle have yet to play their matches, meaning they could push the Citizens back to 5th place.

It should be noted that in the next round, on May 2, Manchester City will face Wolverhampton at home.