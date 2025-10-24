ES ES FR FR
Good news! Frenkie de Jong is fully recovered and 100% ready to play in El Clásico

Concerns about the player's form proved unfounded.
Football news Today, 05:42
Kenley Ward Dailysports's expert
Frenkie De Jong of FC Barcelona looks on during the LaLiga Photo by David Ramos/Getty Images

Barcelona can count on one of their key players for Sunday's clash.

Details: According to journalist Carlos Monfort, the 28-year-old central midfielder for Barcelona, Frenkie de Jong, has made a full recovery from his injuries and will be available to help his team in the match against Real Madrid.

Previously, it was reported that De Jong missed Barcelona's recent training sessions due to stomach issues, and until now, his participation in Sunday's match had been in doubt. However, it has now been confirmed that nothing is holding him back and he is feeling great.

This Sunday at 17:15 Kyiv time, a massive El Clásico awaits us at the Santiago Bernabéu between Real Madrid and Barcelona.

Reminder: Bad news for Barcelona — Frenkie de Jong misses training

