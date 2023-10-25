Goalscorer all-career-long. Pep has responded to Holland's haters

Head coach of Manchester City, Josep Guardiola, has articulated his thoughts regarding Erling Haaland, whose brace secured victory for the citizens in the third round of the Champions League.

"He thrives on creating moments. People yearn for his downfall. I regret to inform, but this young gentleman shall continue to tally goals throughout the entirety of his life, and, judging by the moments, he poses an astonishing threat. The players require the ability for a pass,much akin to the likes of Kevin De Bruyne and Ilkay Gundogan. Nevertheless, Haaland shall persist in scoring until the twilight of his career," declared Josep Guardiola in an interview with the BBC.

Following his double against Young Boys, Erling Haaland has ascended into the top 20 scorers in the Champions League. The 23-year-old Norwegian has netted 37 goals in 33 matches. However, this season marks his maiden goals in the Champions League, as he was unable to find the net in matches against Red Star Belgrade and RB Leipzig.

Manchester City maintains a commanding lead in their Champions League group with a total of nine points."