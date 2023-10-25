Haaland has entered the top twenty of the Champions League's best scorers
The Norwegian striker of Manchester City, Erling Haaland, has entered the top twenty of the all-time leading goal scorers in the UEFA Champions League.
In the third round of the Champions League, Manchester City secured a 3-1 victory over Young Boys away. Haaland, the Manchester City forward, scored a brace in this game, finding the back of the net in the 67th and 86th minutes. These goals were his 36th and 37th in the tournament, earning him a spot among the top twenty goal scorers in the history of the Champions League.
The all-time leading goal scorers in the history of the UEFA Champions League are as follows:
- Cristiano Ronaldo - 140 goals
- Lionel Messi - 129 goals
- Robert Lewandowski - 92 goals
- Karim Benzema - 90 goals
- Raul - 71 goals
- Ruud van Nistelrooy - 56 goals
- Thomas Muller - 53 goals
- Thierry Henry - 50 goals
- Alfredo Di Stefano - 49 goals
- Andriy Shevchenko - 48 goals
- Zlatan Ibrahimovic - 48 goals
- Eusebio - 46 goals
- Filippo Inzaghi - 46 goals
- Mohamed Salah - 44 goals
- Didier Drogba - 44 goals
- Neymar - 43 goals
- Kylian Mbappe - 42 goals
- Alessandro Del Piero - 42 goals
- Sergio Aguero - 41 goals
- Erling Haaland - 37 goals
Moreover, Haaland ended his five-match goalless streak in the Champions League, which was his longest such drought in the tournament.