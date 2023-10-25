RU RU NG NG
Main News Football news Haaland has entered the top twenty of the Champions League's best scorers

Haaland has entered the top twenty of the Champions League's best scorers

Football news 25 oct 2023, 18:46
Steven Perez Dailysports's expert Steven Perez
Haaland has entered the top twenty of the Champions League's best scorers Haaland has entered the top twenty of the Champions League's best scorers

The Norwegian striker of Manchester City, Erling Haaland, has entered the top twenty of the all-time leading goal scorers in the UEFA Champions League.

In the third round of the Champions League, Manchester City secured a 3-1 victory over Young Boys away. Haaland, the Manchester City forward, scored a brace in this game, finding the back of the net in the 67th and 86th minutes. These goals were his 36th and 37th in the tournament, earning him a spot among the top twenty goal scorers in the history of the Champions League.

The all-time leading goal scorers in the history of the UEFA Champions League are as follows:

  1. Cristiano Ronaldo - 140 goals
  2. Lionel Messi - 129 goals
  3. Robert Lewandowski - 92 goals
  4. Karim Benzema - 90 goals
  5. Raul - 71 goals
  6. Ruud van Nistelrooy - 56 goals
  7. Thomas Muller - 53 goals
  8. Thierry Henry - 50 goals
  9. Alfredo Di Stefano - 49 goals
  10. Andriy Shevchenko - 48 goals
  11. Zlatan Ibrahimovic - 48 goals
  12. Eusebio - 46 goals
  13. Filippo Inzaghi - 46 goals
  14. Mohamed Salah - 44 goals
  15. Didier Drogba - 44 goals
  16. Neymar - 43 goals
  17. Kylian Mbappe - 42 goals
  18. Alessandro Del Piero - 42 goals
  19. Sergio Aguero - 41 goals
  20. Erling Haaland - 37 goals

Moreover, Haaland ended his five-match goalless streak in the Champions League, which was his longest such drought in the tournament.

Related teams and leagues
Manchester City Champions League
Popular news
VIDEO. Completed a hat-trick in just 45 minutes. The best player of the 3rd round of the UCL Football news Today, 14:40 VIDEO. Completed a hat-trick in just 45 minutes. The best player of the 3rd round of the UCL
The NHL has suspended the hockey player for 41 matches Hockey news Today, 14:20 The NHL has suspended the hockey player for 41 matches
The English Premier League 2023-24 season: standings, matches, and results of the tenth round Football news Today, 13:47 The English Premier League 2023-24 season: standings, matches, and results of the tenth round
Nkunku may soon be added to Chelsea's squad Football news Today, 13:10 Nkunku may soon be added to Chelsea's squad
Liverpool has also expressed interest in Napoli's striker Football news Today, 12:48 Liverpool has also expressed interest in Napoli's striker
The former world champion is confident that Fury will knock out Ngannou Boxing News Today, 12:10 The former world champion is confident that Fury will knock out Ngannou
More news
Best bookmakers
1xBet Visit site 1Win Visit site MelBet Visit site
All rating
Latest News
Football news Today, 13:47 The English Premier League 2023-24 season: standings, matches, and results of the tenth round Football news Today, 13:10 Nkunku may soon be added to Chelsea's squad Football news Today, 12:48 Liverpool has also expressed interest in Napoli's striker Boxing News Today, 12:10 The former world champion is confident that Fury will knock out Ngannou Basketball news Today, 11:39 Atlanta - New York, Chicago - Toronto, and others: NBA Match Previews Hockey news Today, 11:05 Washington - Minnesota, New Jersey - Buffalo: NHL Match Previews Football news Today, 10:33 Salah has broken the record for goals in European competitions for English clubs Boxing News Today, 10:02 Fury vs. Ngannou: when and how to watch the fight Football news Today, 09:19 Barcelona vs Real Madrid: kick-off time, where to watch, Live stream, TV channel Football news Today, 08:18 French Interior Minister considers Benzema's position on the war in Israel suspicious
Sport Predictions
Football Today Crystal Palace vs Tottenham prediction and betting tips on October 27, 2023 Football Today Clermont vs Nice prediction and betting tips on October 27, 2023 Football Today Girona vs Celta prediction and betting tips on October 27, 2023 Football Today St. Patrick’s vs Shamrock Rovers prediction and betting tips on October 27, 2023 Football 28 oct 2023 Chelsea vs Brentford prediction and betting tips on October 28, 2023 Football 28 oct 2023 Bayern vs Darmstadt prediction and betting tips on October 28, 2023 Football 28 oct 2023 Bournemouth vs Burnley prediction and betting tips on October 28, 2023 Football 28 oct 2023 Hull City vs Preston prediction and betting tips on October 28, 2023 Football 28 oct 2023 Arsenal vs Sheffield United prediction and betting tips on October 28, 2023 Football 28 oct 2023 Barcelona vs Real Madrid prediction and betting tips on October 28, 2023