Ghanaian fan has been arrested for attempted assault on national team head coach

The sensational defeat to Cape Verde (1:2) at the start of the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations has dealt a significant blow to the Ghana national team. So much so that one of the Ghanaian fans invaded the hotel where the team is staying, intending to confront head coach Chris Hughton, as reported by Saddik Adams.

To apprehend the intruder, several Ghanaian diplomats accompanying the team had to intervene. The fan has now been handed over to the police in Côte d'Ivoire.

In the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations, the Ghanaian national team also began with a loss to Morocco (2:3), followed by a draw with Gabon (1:1), and a surprising defeat to the Comoros (2:3). In total, Ghana's winless streak in the Africa Cup has now reached five matches.

In the upcoming match, Hughton's team will face Egypt, which unexpectedly drew against Mozambique (1:1) yesterday.