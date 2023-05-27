German clubs that will play in European competitions next season have been determined

The German championship has concluded, and thus, all participants in the European competitions have been determined.

In the UEFA Champions League, the country's champion, Bayern Munich, the runner-up, Borussia Dortmund, as well as RB Leipzig and Union Berlin, who finished in 3rd and 4th place respectively, will participate.

Freiburg will play in the UEFA Europa League.

Two more participants in the European competitions will be determined based on the results of the German Cup final, in which RB Leipzig and Eintracht Frankfurt will compete. If Eintracht Frankfurt wins the trophy, they will play in the Europa League, while Bayer Leverkusen will participate in the UEFA Conference League. If RB Leipzig wins, Bayer Leverkusen will go to the Europa League, and Eintracht Frankfurt will play in the Conference League.

