In the final days of the transfer window, Chelsea completed the signing of Argentine winger Alejandro Garnacho, and now the player himself has revealed why he decided to join the London club.

Details: Speaking to the club's press service, Garnacho admitted he had sought advice from Lionel Messi, and the legendary Argentine recommended Chelsea to him.

Quote: "I spoke with Lionel Messi, and he advised me to join Chelsea," the winger revealed.

Earlier reports stated that Chelsea had to pay €40 million for the talented Argentine, who never quite managed to become a key figure at Manchester United. Garnacho has signed a contract with the London club running until 2032.

In total, Garnacho made 144 appearances for the Red Devils, scoring 26 goals and providing 22 assists.

