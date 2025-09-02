RU RU ES ES FR FR
Dailysports News Football news Garnacho explains why he chose Chelsea. What does Messi have to do with it?

Did the legendary Argentine help?
Football news Today, 11:58
Miguel Solomons Dailysports's expert
Garnacho explains why he chose Chelsea. What does Messi have to do with it? Getty Images

In the final days of the transfer window, Chelsea completed the signing of Argentine winger Alejandro Garnacho, and now the player himself has revealed why he decided to join the London club.

Details: Speaking to the club's press service, Garnacho admitted he had sought advice from Lionel Messi, and the legendary Argentine recommended Chelsea to him.

Quote: "I spoke with Lionel Messi, and he advised me to join Chelsea," the winger revealed.

Earlier reports stated that Chelsea had to pay €40 million for the talented Argentine, who never quite managed to become a key figure at Manchester United. Garnacho has signed a contract with the London club running until 2032.

In total, Garnacho made 144 appearances for the Red Devils, scoring 26 goals and providing 22 assists.

Reminder: After the transfer window closed, OneFootball revealed which of Europe's top clubs earned the most from player sales.

