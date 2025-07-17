Galatasaray drops out of the race for ter Stegen

Turkish side Galatasaray looked to capitalize on the uncertainty surrounding the future of goalkeeper Marc-André ter Stegen at Barcelona, but it appears their pursuit has come to an end.

Details: According to Diario Sport, the Bosphorus giants have officially withdrawn from the chase for the shot-stopper. The club had hoped that an improved offer might sway ter Stegen's camp. However, the German's persistent refusal to even consider a move forced Galatasaray to change course.

Ultimately, the coaching staff decided to stop waiting for the German's answer and shifted their focus to alternative targets. The identities of these candidates remain undisclosed.

Reminder: Earlier, Barcelona's head coach Hansi Flick named ter Stegen as "part of the difficult economic situation", but chose not to elaborate on the specifics.