Flick says ter Stegen is part of a 'difficult economic situation'

Catalan giants Barcelona have kicked off preparations for the new season, and today head coach Hansi Flick addressed the media. The German delivered several noteworthy remarks.

Details: As quoted by Mundo Deportivo, Flick expressed satisfaction with his current squad, especially the younger players. However, some of them won't be joining the tour. The coach currently has 35 players at his disposal, but plans to take only 26 to Asia.

Flick also emphasized his full confidence in sporting director Deco and the club’s sporting department, especially given the club’s challenging financial position. The German boss also mentioned goalkeeper Marc-André ter Stegen, describing him as "part of the difficult economic situation," but declined to elaborate or clarify further.

