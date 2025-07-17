The new coach of the Polish national team comments on Lewandowski's potential return
After the scandal involving Robert Lewandowski in the Polish national team at the beginning of June, the star striker announced his retirement from international football, and the team subsequently appointed a new coach. The newly minted head coach has now spoken out about the Barcelona forward's future.
Details: The new head coach of Poland, Jan Urban, believes that in the current situation, the team cannot afford to discard players of Lewandowski’s caliber. He has made it clear that he will make every effort to bring the striker back to the national side.
Quote: “At the moment, I don’t see him playing any role in the autumn fixtures. Firstly, it’s too early to talk about that. Let’s imagine a scenario—since no one is really discussing it—where Robert says, ‘I’m truly finished with the national team, I want to focus on my club at the end of my career.’ And what happens then? That’s a possibility.
Of course, from my side, I will do everything I can to prevent that from happening, to bring Robert back. Because I know the current state of Polish football. I know that right now we simply can’t afford to be without Robert in the national team, because I believe we’ve reached many major tournaments thanks largely to his efforts. But I’ll have a conversation with Robert about this, and we’ll see what comes of it,” Urban said in an interview with Łączy nas piłka.