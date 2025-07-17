The new coach of the Polish national team comments on Lewandowski's potential return

After the scandal involving Robert Lewandowski in the Polish national team at the beginning of June, the star striker announced his retirement from international football, and the team subsequently appointed a new coach. The newly minted head coach has now spoken out about the Barcelona forward's future.

Details: The new head coach of Poland, Jan Urban, believes that in the current situation, the team cannot afford to discard players of Lewandowski’s caliber. He has made it clear that he will make every effort to bring the striker back to the national side.

