Fulham vs Arsenal: When and where to watch the Premier League matchday 8 online in 2025/26

Football news Today, 13:25
Miguel Solomons Dailysports's expert
Fulham and Arsenal will face off in the eighth round of the Premier League. The Dailysports team has prepared information on where and when to watch this matchup.

Fulham vs Arsenal: What you need to know about the match

Fulham have been performing well at home, remaining unbeaten at Craven Cottage this season. They drew with Manchester United, won twice in the EFL Cup, and secured two Premier League victories. The team currently has eight points from seven rounds, placing them 14th in the table, as their away form has yielded only a single draw.

Arsenal dropped points twice early in the season, losing 0-1 to Liverpool and drawing 1-1 with Manchester City. In their other matches, the Gunners have won, and following Chelsea’s victory over Liverpool in the previous round, Arsenal climbed to the top of the table. They now have 16 points from seven games, just one point ahead of the second-placed team.

Fulham vs Arsenal: When and where is the match?

In the eighth-round clash of the Premier League, Fulham will host Arsenal at Craven Cottage. The match will take place on Saturday, October 18, with kick-off at 18:30 CET.

Kickoff times in different countries around the world:

  • Los Angeles 07:30

  • New York 10:30

  • Panama 10:30

  • Toronto 10:30

  • Port of Spain 11:30

  • London 16:30

  • Yaoundé 20:30

  • Abuja 20:30

  • Cape Town 18:30

  • New Delhi 21:00

  • Sydney 01:30

  • Kiribati 03:30

Fulham vs Arsenal: Where to watch the match online?


Broadcasters vary by country. We have prepared a list of channels where you can watch the match in your country.

  • Australia - Optus Sport

  • Cameroon - SuperSport

  • Canada - fuboTV Canada

  • Kenya - SuperSport

  • Nigeria - SuperSport

  • South Africa - SuperSport

  • Uganda - SuperSport

  • United Kingdom - Sky Sports, TNT Sports

  • United States - NBC Sports

Other countries:

  • Algeria - beIN Sports

  • Angola - SuperSport

  • Anguilla - ESPN

  • Antigua and Barbuda - ESPN

  • Barbados - ESPN

  • Belize - Paramount+

  • Botswana - SuperSport

  • British Virgin Islands - ESPN

  • Cayman Islands - ESPN

  • China - Migu

  • Dominica - ESPN

  • Fiji - Digicel

  • Gambia - SuperSport

  • Ghana - SuperSport

  • Grenada - ESPN

  • India - JioStar

  • Ireland - Premier Sports, Sky Sports, TNT Sports

  • Jamaica - ESPN

  • Kiribati - Digicel

  • Lesotho - SuperSport

  • Liberia - SuperSport

  • Madagascar - SuperSport

  • Malawi - SuperSport

  • Marshall Islands - Digicel

  • Mauritius - SuperSport

  • Namibia - SuperSport

  • Nauru - Digicel

  • Palau - Digicel

  • Palestine - beIN SPORTS

  • Panama - ESPN

  • Rwanda - SuperSport

  • Saint Lucia - ESPN

  • Samoa - Digicel

  • Sierra Leone - SuperSport

  • Singapore - Star Hub

  • Solomon Islands - Sky Sport

  • South Sudan - beIN Sports

  • Sudan - beIN Sports

  • Tanzania - SuperSport

  • Tonga - Digicel

  • Trinidad and Tobago - ESPN

  • Tuvalu - Digicel

  • Zambia - SuperSport

  • Zimbabwe - SuperSport

