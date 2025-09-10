Fulham fans pick August Goal of the Month – and it didn’t even count

An unusual choice from the supporters.

Fulham fans voted for a strike as their Goal of the Month even though it was disallowed after a VAR review.

Details: In the third round of the Premier League, Chelsea hosted Fulham and came away with a 2-0 win. Yet it was the Cottagers who struck first. In the 21st minute, Joshua King found the net, but after VAR intervention, the goal was ruled out.

That didn’t stop the supporters – 83.1% of them still named King’s effort the best goal of the month.

Fulham’s next Premier League fixture is against Leeds on Saturday, September 13, with kick-off at 16:00 CET. The Cottagers currently sit 18th in the table with just two points from three matches.

Reminder: PGMOL chief Howard Webb has admitted that the decision to disallow Joshua King's goal in the first half was a glaring mistake.