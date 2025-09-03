Webb admits refereeing error in Chelsea vs Fulham match

There were plenty of controversial decisions during the game.

The recent Premier League clash between Chelsea and Fulham was marked by a series of unconventional decisions from the officials. First, referee Rob Jones did not award a penalty to Fulham, and later pointed to the spot in the Cottagers' box. But the visitors suffered not only because of that.

Details: PGMOL chief Howard Webb has admitted that the decision to disallow Joshua King's goal in the first half was a glaring mistake.