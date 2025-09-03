RU RU ES ES FR FR
Webb admits refereeing error in Chelsea vs Fulham match

Webb admits refereeing error in Chelsea vs Fulham match

There were plenty of controversial decisions during the game.
Football news Today, 03:07
Liam Garcia Dailysports's expert
The recent Premier League clash between Chelsea and Fulham was marked by a series of unconventional decisions from the officials. First, referee Rob Jones did not award a penalty to Fulham, and later pointed to the spot in the Cottagers' box. But the visitors suffered not only because of that.

Details: PGMOL chief Howard Webb has admitted that the decision to disallow Joshua King's goal in the first half was a glaring mistake.

Quote: “This was not a controversial decision, it was simply the wrong one. We've set clear principles for how we officiate in the Premier League and how we use VAR: they require a high threshold for penalizing contact, in order to maintain the rhythm and tempo of the game.

There's also a high threshold for VAR intervention. In this case, that guidance was not properly followed. The officials misjudged the contact between Muniz and Chalobah. They focused solely on that moment, without considering the full context of the incident,” Webb said on the Match Officials Mic'd Up TV program.

