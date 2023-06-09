Former PSG player thinks Messi has a problem with his head

Former PSG player Jerome Rothen condemned Lionel Messi's behavior during his performances for the Parisians.

In particular, he recalled the antics when Messi left training and the club covered it up by claiming the Argentine had a minor injury.

"It was wrong. I think the reason for leaving was that Messi just got tired of training and decided to leave. He's just not right in the head. He didn't like training in the morning, but the coaching staff didn't change anything," he said.

Recall that the forward left PSG and moved to Inter Miami.