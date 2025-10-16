ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports News Football news Former Chiefs captain moves to Tanzania

Former Chiefs captain moves to Tanzania

Patrick Mabedi has joined Young Africans
Football news Today, 01:27
Sine Mpisane Sine Mpisane Dailysports's expert
Former Chiefs captain moves to Tanzania Gavin Barker/ BackpagePix

Former Kaizer Chiefs captain Patrick Mabhedi has moved to the Tanzanian Premier League to coach at Young Africans.

The Malawian has been appointed as the assistant coach to 35-year-old French coach Romain Folz, who was formerly with AmaZulu FC and Mamelodi Sundowns in South Africa.

“We are preparing as best as we can to respond to the challenges that are in front of us,” Folz told the media.

Also read: Nuno Santos earns Vilakazi's praise

“It’s the Champions League and every team has their strength. They are a good team, just like the other team we played in the previous round. From our analysis, we know what to expect from them.

“We know what to do on our end. I always say it’s one thing knowing your opponent and the other respecting the opponent, which we always do," he added.

Related teams and leagues
AmaZulu FC AmaZulu FC Schedule AmaZulu FC News AmaZulu FC Transfers
Mamelodi Sundowns FC Mamelodi Sundowns FC Schedule Mamelodi Sundowns FC News Mamelodi Sundowns FC Transfers
South African Betway Premiership South African Betway Premiership Table South African Betway Premiership Fixtures South African Betway Premiership Predictions
Related Team News
Vilakazi hails new Sundowns star Santos Football news Yesterday, 14:23 Vilakazi hails new Sundowns star Santos
Former Bafana star: Hiring Broos was the masterstroke Football news Yesterday, 14:06 Former Bafana star: Hiring Broos was the masterstroke
Mamelodi Sundowns fixtures this month Football news 14 oct 2025, 03:12 Mamelodi Sundowns fixtures this month
Legend Chiefs' problem is the management Football news 13 oct 2025, 01:06 Legend Chiefs says the problem is the management
Sundowns star Mvala to miss Afcon? Football news 09 oct 2025, 16:48 Sundowns star Mvala to miss Afcon?
Johnson comments on Chiefs management Football news 09 oct 2025, 11:23 Johnson comments on Chiefs management
Related Tournament News
How Mbekezeli Mbokazi’s talent was found Football news Yesterday, 12:18 How Mbekezeli Mbokazi’s talent was found
Former Pirates captain: Why Riveiro left the club Football news Yesterday, 06:38 Former Pirates captain: Why Riveiro left the club
Kaizer Chiefs to play four matches in October Football news 14 oct 2025, 03:58 Kaizer Chiefs to play four matches in October
Former Chiefs coach left with questions over Nabi story Football news 14 oct 2025, 02:36 Former Chiefs coach left with questions over Nabi story
Rwanda coach sends aggressive message to Chiefs Football news 14 oct 2025, 02:09 Rwanda coach sends aggressive message to Chiefs
Chiefs' junior coach names the next star Football news 13 oct 2025, 02:20 Chiefs' junior coach names the next star
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores