Former Chiefs captain moves to Tanzania

Patrick Mabedi has joined Young Africans

Former Kaizer Chiefs captain Patrick Mabhedi has moved to the Tanzanian Premier League to coach at Young Africans.

The Malawian has been appointed as the assistant coach to 35-year-old French coach Romain Folz, who was formerly with AmaZulu FC and Mamelodi Sundowns in South Africa.

“We are preparing as best as we can to respond to the challenges that are in front of us,” Folz told the media.

“It’s the Champions League and every team has their strength. They are a good team, just like the other team we played in the previous round. From our analysis, we know what to expect from them.

“We know what to do on our end. I always say it’s one thing knowing your opponent and the other respecting the opponent, which we always do," he added.