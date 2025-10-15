Vilakazi hails new Sundowns star Santos

New Mamelodi Sundowns star Nuno Santos catches Sibusiso Vilakazi's eye

Mamelodi Sundowns midfielder Nuno Santos has made an immediate impact on former club star Sibusiso Vilakazi.

The Portuguese midfielder, who joined from Primeira Liga side Vitória de Guimarães, has wasted no time in making an impression at Chloorkop.

Speaking on the club’s Pitchside Podcast, Vilakazi praised the 26-year-old’s intelligence on the ball. “You still have certain players that are very new to the team and they still need to click. As unique as they are, they still need to find ways to click in a moving team,” Vilakazi said.

“The likes of Santos and how he plays, he just adds a bit of magic for me."

Also read: Sundowns fixtures for October

“He’s a maverick and brings something that is different because they (team) have combinations but he has an eye for a pass.”