Mamelodi Sundowns fixtures this month

Mamelodi Sundowns return to the CAF Champions League
Football news Today, 03:12
It’s been an unexpected start for Betway Premiership champions Mamelodi Sundowns.

Coach Miguel Cardoso’s side may be at the top of the league after nine matches, six wins, three draws, and a single defeat to Golden Arrows, but their cup form raised pressure on the coach.

Now, attention turns to October, and it will be packed with pressure.

Kabo Yellow begin with a CAF Champions League clash away to Remo Stars on Sunday, 19 October, at the MKO Abiola Stadium in Abeokuta, Nigeria.

The West African journey will test Sundowns before the return leg a week later, on Sunday, 26 October, at Lucas Moripe Stadium in Tshwane.

Between the two continental games, their postponed Betway Premiership fixture against Sekhukhune United is expected to slot into the midweek calendar, setting up a demanding stretch of three matches in seven days.

  • Sunday, 19 October: Remo Stars - CAF Champions League (away), MKO Abiola Stadium, Abeokuta, Nigeria
  • Midweek (date TBC): Sekhukhune United - Betway Premiership (postponed fixture)
  • Sunday, 26 October: Remo Stars - CAF Champions League (home), Lucas Moripe Stadium, Tshwane.
