Forever young! 40-year-old Modrić scores debut goal for Milan (VIDEO)

First goal for the Croatian in his new club
Football news Today, 16:32
Modrić has opened his goal tally for the Italian club.

Details: Milan are hosting Bologna in the third round of Serie A. In the 61st minute, Luka Modrić put the hosts ahead after a pass from Saelemaekers.

This was the fourth appearance for the 40-year-old Croatian in a Milan shirt. Modrić joined the Italian side after the Club World Cup, where he reached the semifinals with Real Madrid.

Reminder: Chelsea are targeting Mike Maignan for next summer.

