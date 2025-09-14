Forever young! 40-year-old Modrić scores debut goal for Milan (VIDEO)
First goal for the Croatian in his new club
Football news Today, 16:32Volodymyr Varukha Dailysports's expert
https://x.com/lnstantFoot/status/1967319875409608960
Modrić has opened his goal tally for the Italian club.
Details: Milan are hosting Bologna in the third round of Serie A. In the 61st minute, Luka Modrić put the hosts ahead after a pass from Saelemaekers.
This was the fourth appearance for the 40-year-old Croatian in a Milan shirt. Modrić joined the Italian side after the Club World Cup, where he reached the semifinals with Real Madrid.
Reminder: Chelsea are targeting Mike Maignan for next summer.