RU RU ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports News Transfer news Free of charge! Chelsea targeting Marc Guehi and Mike Maignan for next summer

Free of charge! Chelsea targeting Marc Guehi and Mike Maignan for next summer

Transfers to be completed as free agents
Transfer news Today, 07:06
Álvaro Hernández Dailysports's expert
Marc Guehi & Mike Maignan Eddie Keogh/Alessandro Sabattini/Getty Images

The transfer window may be closed, but Chelsea are already planning ahead. The Londoners are setting their sights once again on Mike Maignan and Marc Guehi for next summer.

Details: According to TBR Football, Chelsea are keen to snap up AC Milan goalkeeper Mike Maignan and Crystal Palace defender Marc Guehi on free transfers, after Guehi’s move to Liverpool collapsed this offseason.

The Blues continue to closely monitor both players and are ready to offer them the best deals on the market, aiming to sign them as free agents in 2026.

Worth noting: Paris Saint-Germain vs Lens prediction and betting tips 14 September 2025

Maignan was reportedly open to a move this year, but Chelsea couldn’t reach an agreement with Milan over the transfer fee. As for Guehi, he was focused solely on Liverpool, and whether he’d consider a switch to Chelsea remains an open question.

Transfermarkt values Mike Maignan at €25 million, while Crystal Palace defender Guehi is rated at €45 million.

Read also: Bayern set £100 million price tag for Olise as Liverpool show interest

Related teams and leagues
Chelsea Chelsea Schedule Chelsea News Chelsea Transfers
Crystal Palace Crystal Palace Schedule Crystal Palace News Crystal Palace Transfers
AC Milan AC Milan Schedule AC Milan News AC Milan Transfers
Related Team News
Estevao left out of Chelsea squad for Brentford clash. Reason revealed Football news Yesterday, 15:07 Estevao left out of Chelsea squad for Brentford clash. Reason revealed
Milan ultras will not travel to Turin for the match against Juventus. What is behind the boycott? Football news Yesterday, 10:02 Milan ultras will not travel to Turin for the match against Juventus. What is behind the boycott?
Raheem Sterling Football news Yesterday, 02:01 The door to the squad is closed for them. Who did Chelsea head coach Enzo Maresca mean?
“He needs to work.” Maresca on Garnacho’s training at Chelsea Football news 12 sep 2025, 14:48 “He needs to work.” Maresca on Garnacho’s training at Chelsea
Oliver Glasner Football news 12 sep 2025, 12:18 Glasner denies reports of resignation threats over Guehi sale
Unexpected twist. Marc Guéhi’s agent meets with Chelsea representatives Football news 12 sep 2025, 11:56 Unexpected twist. Marc Guéhi’s agent meets with Chelsea representatives
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores