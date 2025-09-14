Free of charge! Chelsea targeting Marc Guehi and Mike Maignan for next summer

Transfers to be completed as free agents

The transfer window may be closed, but Chelsea are already planning ahead. The Londoners are setting their sights once again on Mike Maignan and Marc Guehi for next summer.

Details: According to TBR Football, Chelsea are keen to snap up AC Milan goalkeeper Mike Maignan and Crystal Palace defender Marc Guehi on free transfers, after Guehi’s move to Liverpool collapsed this offseason.

The Blues continue to closely monitor both players and are ready to offer them the best deals on the market, aiming to sign them as free agents in 2026.

Worth noting: Paris Saint-Germain vs Lens prediction and betting tips 14 September 2025

Maignan was reportedly open to a move this year, but Chelsea couldn’t reach an agreement with Milan over the transfer fee. As for Guehi, he was focused solely on Liverpool, and whether he’d consider a switch to Chelsea remains an open question.

Transfermarkt values Mike Maignan at €25 million, while Crystal Palace defender Guehi is rated at €45 million.



Read also: Bayern set £100 million price tag for Olise as Liverpool show interest