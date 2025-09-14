RU RU ES ES FR FR
Bayern set £100 million price tag for Olise as Liverpool show interest

Munich club names their price for the French winger
Transfer news Today, 04:52
Álvaro Hernández Dailysports's expert
Michael Olise Maja Hitij/Getty Images

Bayern Munich have slapped a hefty price tag on Michael Olise, who has become a prime target for Liverpool. The Reds see him as the perfect successor to Mohamed Salah.

Details: According to Football Insider, Bayern Munich have valued their winger Michael Olise at no less than £100 million. The club's management is adamant that Olise should not leave for anything less.

It remains to be seen whether Liverpool are prepared to meet such a price, but the English giants are seriously considering the Frenchman as the right-wing replacement for club legend Mo Salah.

Michael Olise joined Bayern in the summer of 2024 and has since featured in sixty matches for the Bavarians, racking up 24 goals and 24 assists. According to Transfermarkt, the player's market value stands at €100 million, with his current contract in Munich running until June 2029.

