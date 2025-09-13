Triumphant start to the season! Luis Díaz matches record with goals in first three Bundesliga games.

The Colombian continues to impress for Bayern

Díaz has become the first Bayern player in the last 13 years to score in each of the opening three matches of the season.

Details: The Colombian forward has equaled a rare club record by finding the net in his first three games for the Munich giants.

Previously, only the following players achieved this feat:

Ruggiero Rizzitelli (1996)

Luca Toni (2007)

Mario Mandzukic (2012)

Luis Díaz joined Bayern from Liverpool for €70 million.

Reminder: A statue of the legendary Beckenbauer was recently unveiled outside the Allianz Arena.