Triumphant start to the season! Luis Díaz matches record with goals in first three Bundesliga games.

The Colombian continues to impress for Bayern
Football news Today, 16:39
Volodymyr Varukha Dailysports's expert
Triumphant start to the season! Luis Díaz matches record with goals in first three Bundesliga games. https://x.com/FCBayernEN/status/1958965310599704591

Díaz has become the first Bayern player in the last 13 years to score in each of the opening three matches of the season.

Details: The Colombian forward has equaled a rare club record by finding the net in his first three games for the Munich giants.

Previously, only the following players achieved this feat:

  • Ruggiero Rizzitelli (1996)
  • Luca Toni (2007)
  • Mario Mandzukic (2012)

Luis Díaz joined Bayern from Liverpool for €70 million.

Reminder: A statue of the legendary Beckenbauer was recently unveiled outside the Allianz Arena.

