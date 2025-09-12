RU RU ES ES FR FR
Honouring a legend. Beckenbauer statue unveiled outside the Allianz Arena

Football news Today, 11:03
Franz Beckenbauer spent the prime of his career at Bayern Munich, where he won a host of titles with the club. Now the Bavarians have chosen to pay tribute to their icon.

Details: A statue of the legendary Franz Beckenbauer has been unveiled outside the Allianz Arena.

Beckenbauer, a former libero and midfielder, was World Cup winner in 1974, runner-up in 1966, and third-place finisher in 1970. He also lifted the European Championship in 1972 and finished runner-up in 1976.

Twice a Ballon d’Or winner (1972, 1976), he was a three-time European Cup champion and a five-time Bundesliga champion.

Franz Beckenbauer passed away on January 7, 2024, at the age of 78. He would have celebrated his 80th birthday on September 11, 2025.

