Owen believes Kane's move to Bayern was a mistake

He thinks the striker should have stayed in the Premier League.
Football news Today, 04:43
Liam Garcia Dailysports's expert
Harry Kane. Getty Images

Harry Kane has finally fulfilled his dream with Bayern Munich: he’s now a trophy winner at last. But not every pundit shares the England captain’s excitement, with some calling his move a mistake.

Details: Former Liverpool striker Michael Owen believes Kane made the wrong decision. Still, he says he respects Kane’s choice.

Quote: “I’ve been pretty vocal about Kane’s move to Germany. I thought it was the wrong step. But, you know, someone could look at my career and say: you shouldn’t have done this or that. And I have full respect for the fact that at different stages of your career you have different opportunities or dilemmas to deal with. So, full respect.

I think he’s made a couple of choices that, looking back, he might honestly admit in retirement he’d do differently. If he had stayed in the Premier League, he’d probably already be close to that record. Whether he still has enough time left is another question. We’ll see. But he’s a phenomenal player who has done so much for English football. I’m a huge fan of his.”

